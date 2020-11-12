As COVID cases spike in Desoto, local doctor concerned about having enough ICU beds

DESOTO COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a mask mandate here in Desoto county to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As cases continue to spike, there is a major concern from state health leaders surrounding their hospitals.
“It’s very concerning with the number of cases that we’re having right now,” Dr. Shailesh Patel, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, said.
As of Thursday morning, 5 of the hospital’s 12 dedicated Intensive Care Unit rooms were occupied with COVID-19 Patients on ventilators.
DeSoto County has seen a spike of over 900 COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, sounding the alarm with state health officials.
“DeSoto is on fire. It’s red-hot cases. And if I lived in DeSoto, I wouldn’t go out,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
“When he made that comment and we’re seeing it, we’re living with it every single day, we are concerned that we may reach a capacity at some point,” Patel said.
Patel says if his hospital does run out of hospital beds, he can tap into the other 6 hospitals within the Methodist hospital network.
A similar hospitalization trend can be found in DeSoto County’s largest hospital.
By mid-afternoon Thursday Baptist Memorial-Desoto had only seven of their 36 ICU beds available. They’re caring for 51 COVID-19 patients, of that 51, seven are in the ICU.
“I also have a really good friend who is in the hospital now on a ventilator with it and I lost a friend to it so it’s real,” Desoto county resident Paula Gartrell said.
Gartrell says she also had a bout with COVID-19 this summer but says State Health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs comments about people staying home might have gone too far.
“I’ve got mixed emotions about that too, you gotta be careful on isolating yourself, but you gotta be safe just be safe with who you are around,” Gartrell said.
While the cases are worrisome, Governor Tate Reeves said Thursday the number of day to day new COVID cases in the state still hasn’t surpassed what Mississippi saw at its peak in late July.
However, as winter approaches, it’s possible it could get worse.
