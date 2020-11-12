Fake Parler account of Miss. governor causes online controversy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fake Parler account of Gov. Tate Reeves caused online controversy as screenshots of the fraudulent posts circulated online.
NBC reports that Parler is a social media platform that is becoming increasingly popular among conservatives as an outlet to voice their concerns.
The fake account of Gov. Reeves shows the account was created just a day ago.
Whoever is behind the fake account posted this message that is circulating on social media:
“Glad to be here, away from the fake news media. It’s time conservative Christians had a place of our own to worship God and President Trump. Welcome, friends!”
The organization Black Lives Matter Mississippi posted this as a response to the fake account:
“Our governor of the great state of Mississippi is on Parler... our governor has admitted to worshiping Donald Trump along with his God . Parler is a known app for white supremacy. We will hold him accountable!”
The organization has received over 200 shares with most condemning Gov. Reeves for the false statement.
3 on Your Side reached out to the Governor’s Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, and she confirmed the Parler account of Gov. Reeves is not real.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.