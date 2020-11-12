Memphis man accused of burning down mother’s home in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing charges for allegedly setting his own mother’s house on fire in September.
Corderious Corley, 28, was arrested this week and charged with aggravated arson.
Memphis firefighters responded to the burning home on Clearbrook Cove in Parkway Village around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. There were heavy flames throughout the house when firefighters arrived. According to police, no one was home at the time, but the house was destroyed.
Police say Corley became a suspect after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip, and when they interviewed him he had second- and third-degree burns over 80 percent of his body consistent with a gas explosion.
According to a police affidavit, Corley blamed the burns on a Sept. 23 car fire but couldn’t give any more details. His grandmother told police he showed up at her house the day of the fire with severe burns but wouldn’t get medical treatment until days later.
Police say Corley’s mother said she’d had issues with her son in the past.
According to jail records, Corley posted his $100,000 bond Thursday and he’s next due in court Nov. 19.
