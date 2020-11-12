MPD searching for missing woman last seen in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing woman that was last seen in North Memphis.
Tabitha Whitehead, 34, was last seen around 3:50 Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Maplewood Street near Hollywood and Chelsea.
Whitehead is a white female, 5′10″, 124-lbs with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a green eagle on the front. She also has a tattoo that reads “JROC” across the front of her neck.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tabitha Whitehead, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
