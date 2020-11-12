MS public health officials call DeSoto County virus transmission “red hot,” ask for public compliance with mask mandate

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi’s state health officer said COVID-19 is so rampant in Desoto County that he’s advising people not to even leave their homes.
Those comments came in a noon briefing by the Mississippi Department of Health. Public health officials report ICU bed space in Jackson is nonexistent and limited elsewhere, and the number of new cases in DeSoto County is also a major issue for the department this week.
“DeSoto is on fire. It’s red-hot cases. And if I lived in DeSoto, I wouldn’t go out. I’d stay in my house as much as possible,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s State Health Officer, said.
Dobbs and other officials said DeSoto County residents must think hard about going in public amid surging COVID-19 cases.
“The communities in DeSoto county are absolutely eat up with coronavirus,” he said.
The county has logged 1,000 new cases of the virus in the past two weeks, with average daily cases at all-time highs. The case growth also has the attention of Mississippi governor Tate Reeves.
“That is a county we are concerned about. We want to strongly encourage our friends and neighbors in DeSoto county that if you go in public, wear a mask,” Reeves said Thursday in a Facebook Live update.
DeSoto County is one of 15 Mississippi counties under a mask mandate from Reeves which he extended this week until Dec. 11.
Public health officials said Thursday lax compliance with the mask mandate is likely to blame for soaring cases in DeSoto County. Wednesday, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department said they were not enforcing the governor’s executive order.
“DeSoto has put up a little bit of defiance on these preventative measures,” Dobbs said.
A statement from the office of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said they are counting on local authorities during the pandemic.
“Emergency management has always been state-managed, locally executed. We are counting on local leaders from across the state to step up and take this virus seriously. DeSoto County has been consistently among the hardest hit," the statement read.
