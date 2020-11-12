MS public health officials call on law enforcement in DeSoto County to take mask mandates seriously

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi public health officials said Thursday they’re relying on law enforcement in counties with mask mandates to help them get COVID-19 under control.
But the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has said they’re not enforcing the mandate put in place by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.
COVID-19 case growth has been so significant in the past couple of weeks in DeSoto County that state public health officials said Thursday they don’t recommend going out in public. Part of that, they said, is because the governor’s mask mandate is not being taken seriously.
“The communities in DeSoto county are absolutely eat up with coronavirus,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s State Health Officer, said. “DeSoto has put up a little bit of defiance on these preventative measures.”
Mississippi public health officials said Thursday case growth in DeSoto County could be slowed if more people would wear masks. DeSoto is one of 15 counties under an executive order by Governor Tate Reeves requiring masking in public and limits on the size of gatherings.
“That is a county we are concerned about. We want to strongly encourage our friends and neighbors in DeSoto county that if you go in public, wear a mask,” Reeves said in a Facebook Live on Thursday.
But the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Sheriff Bill Rasco isn’t forcing his deputies to wear masks on the job. WMC Action News 5 reporters have witnessed limited mask-wearing inside the DCSD office in Hernando.
“We have not issued any citations. We will not issue citations for not wearing masks nor will we enforce Governor Tate Reeves' mandate on social distancing," the agency said on Wednesday.
In Southaven, police chief Macon Moore told WMC Action News 5 they have been able to achieve voluntary compliance.
“We have responded to numerous complaints regarding masks not being utilized. We have been successful in simply reminding our citizens that there is a mask mandate in effect," Moore wrote.
Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage said all officers wear masks anytime they step outside their cars, and the agency tries to educate members of the public who are unmasked.
“We are wearing masks. At the same time, we are not writing citations for people that do not wear masks. We will walk up to them and ask them to put on a mask or abide by the governor’s executive order,” Gammage said.
State health officials said the enforcement effort lies with local authorities, and they are relying on agencies to spread the life-saving message.
“We do need law enforcement officials in DeSoto county to help us with this mask mandate, so we can save lives. It should not be taken lightly,” Liz Sharlot, Communications Director for the MS Department of Health, said.
A statement from Governor Reeves' office Thursday said they are counting on local leaders across the state to step up and take the virus seriously, with Desoto County consistently being among the hardest hit communities in the state.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department for comment on this story Thursday, and we haven’t heard back. WMC Action News 5 also reached out to leadership at Horn Lake and Hernando Police Departments and haven’t heard back from those inquiries either.
