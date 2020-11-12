National signing fruitful for Tiger men’s and women’s basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The middle of November, for most folks, means it’s 2 more weeks to wait for Thanksgiving. But, for the University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, and college basketball coaches around the country, it’s like Christmas.
National Signing Day is different this year with COVID-19, but no less meaningful to find talent under the hoop tree. Jordan Nesbitt is the first prospect to ink with Memphis in the Class of 2021.
The four-star guard out of St. Louis, Missouri, is a 6′6″, 180-lbs, dynamo who is aggressive on both ends of the court. 247 Sports rates him with the potential to be an elite offensive player who can score from all three levels, catch and shoot, off the dribble, and off the glass. Nesbitt picks the Tigers over St. Louis, Illinois, and Iowa
Coach Melissa McFerrin’s with the Tiger women’s team brings in size in the backcourt, with six-foot guard Hannah Riddick. She led her team to a silver medal in the Canadian Nationals, averaging 17 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and six assists a game.
Makaiya Brooks is a 5′9″ guard who is the all-time leader at here Springfield, Missouri High School. She averaged 24.5 points per game. In the frontcourt, 6′4″ Larren Randolph, who led her Stone Mountain team to the Class-AAA- State Championship. And 6′3″ Aliyah Green, who averaged 12 points and ten rebounds as a high school junior.
