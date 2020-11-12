More than $13K worth of jewelry stolen from Sam’s Club, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a burglary at an east Memphis Sam’s Club where more than $13,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.
MPD responded to the call Nov. 4 at 2:20 a.m. at the store on Winchester Road.
The store’s manager told police she saw damage to the jewelry case when she arrived. She also told them items worth $13,395.88 were missing from the case.
Police reviewed surveillance video and saw a male enter the store near closing time. Police say he hid in the southeast end of the store behind an ice cream freezer. They later saw him come from behind the freezer at 12:20 a.m.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a low haircut. He was wearing a white mask, blue, white and red-colored jacket, blue pants and white shoes.
Police say he was carrying a bag when he entered the business, and they think it held a change of clothes.
The suspect’s vehicle is unknown. No arrest had been made yet, as this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.
You can submit anonymous tips from MPD’s free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.