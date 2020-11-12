Oxford Middle School goes virtual as COVID-19 reported in multiple classrooms

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford School District announced multiple COVID-19 cases in multiple classrooms Thursday.
The outbreak has the school transitioning to virtual classes beginning Friday, Nov. 13.
Middle school students will return to the campus Monday, Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving week holiday.
The district says parents and students received an email with more details about school meals. Information about academic assignments is forthcoming.
Earlier this week, Lafayette County Schools announced their middle and high schools were transitioning back to a hybrid learning schedule after reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.