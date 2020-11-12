2 people dead after triple shooting in Southeast Memphis, MPD investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southeast Memphis Thursday that left two people dead.
Police say three people were shot on Patterson Street near Lamar and I-240. Two victims died from their injuries, the other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Terri Peacock has lived in the neighborhood for six years. She says she was shocked when she heard gunshots Thursday morning because it’s normally a quiet area.
“I heard like 6 or 7 gunshots. I was in the living room watching the news and then 5 or 10 minutes later, I heard the police and the ambulance,” Peacock said.
While on the scene, several family members rushed past the crime scene tape hoping to find answers as to what happened to their loved ones.
“I pray for everybody and just with that the community could get along and everybody could get along good... it’s just so much stuff happening,” Peacock said.
Police have not identified the victims, but Peacock says she knew them and even helped them with projects around the house.
“They were very nice people, but I mean I never seen them bother no one... nothing like that I just don’t know what went down or what happened,” she said.
Right now police don’t have any information about a suspect or suspects.
