Stax icon signs artwork to support Stax Music Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - GRAMMY© Lifetime Achievement Award winner Booker T. Jones teamed up with a Stax partner to raise money for the academy.
The partnership with Soundwaves Art Foundation resulted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer signing original artworks and a series of limited-edition prints based on the 1962 audio recording of “Green Onions” by Booker T. & the MGs, the Stax Museum website says.
Signed originals are $1,000 each, and signed prints are $200 each.
The museum’s website also calls “Green Onions” a “classic” and says the song’s instrumental helped set the stage for the future success of Stax Records and solidified Booker T. & the MG’s reputation as the best house band in musical history.
Jones autographed four original artworks and 50 prints. They go on sale Nov. 12, which is also Jones' 76th birthday.
They can be purchased here: https://soundwavesartfoundation.com/band/booker-t/
Sales will help the Stax Music Academy which offers drastically reduced tuition by giving scholarships to the majority of students.
