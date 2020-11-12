Tickets now on sale for Zoo Lights, limited tickets available

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis tradition is back! Tickets are now on sale for Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo.
Experience the iconic winter wonderland with a horse-drawn carriage or take a stroll through the Merry Memphis Market.
Visit Santa Claus, warm up with some hot cocoa and eat some holiday treats during the memorable event.
The Memphis Zoo also plans to host a tree lighting ceremony on November 20 at 5:30 pm.
Zoo Lights will begin November 20 and end January 3 on select nights from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm at the Memphis Zoo.
Zoo officials added there will be a limited number of tickets available each night. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Tickets will not be available to purchase at the gate. No refund or rain checks will be available.
