Tonight at 10: The Investigators dig into Memphis' gun violence and its young victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 2020 has had a devastating impact on our health care systems, but it’s not COVID-19 that has doctors at Memphis hospitals sounding the alarm.
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital says it’s treated more gunshot victims this year than ever before.
Those who survive their injuries may suffer emotional trauma that lasts a lifetime.
“Some of our children being shot are 5, 6, 7 years old,” said Dr. Regan Williams, pediatric surgeon at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. “So you can imagine if we don’t try to take care of that and address it while they’re young, that they’re going to have negative effects for the rest of their lives.”
Tonight at 10, we’re tracking what the health department calls an epidemic impacting our communities and hospitals -- gun violence and the young victims caught in the crossfire.
