U of M moves forward with multi-million dollar housing development on Park Ave. Campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is moving forward with a multi-million dollar student housing development on the Park Avenue campus.
According to a news release, the additional housing development has seen an investment of $107 million in construction since 2015.
Although there has been an uncertain economic period, U of M said there is still a need to support student-athletes and students in the nursing and health programs on the Park Ave. campus.
More information concerning this project will be released after the university obtains State Building Commission approval.
UofM Executive Vice President for Business & Finance and Chief Financial Officer Raaj Kurapati said: "While these are challenging times, the University remains focused on ensuring that we are making thoughtful and appropriate investments in infrastructure that support our students, faculty, staff and our community...”
