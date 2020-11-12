U of M moves forward with multi-million dollar housing development on Park Ave. Campus

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
November 12, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is moving forward with a multi-million dollar student housing development on the Park Avenue campus.

According to a news release, the additional housing development has seen an investment of $107 million in construction since 2015.

Although there has been an uncertain economic period, U of M said there is still a need to support student-athletes and students in the nursing and health programs on the Park Ave. campus.

"This housing development will present an incredible opportunity for us to offer an even better every-day experience for our student-athletes... It is another game-changer for Memphis Athletics and will serve as a central piece of our long-term vision for the Park Avenue Campus. I am extremely thankful for the support of the Board of Trustees, President Rudd and all of our donors... All 19 of our sports will be positively impacted with this phenomenal development, especially for many of our programs which are located on the Park Avenue Campus. Not only will it provide convenient access to training and competition facilities, but it will also present opportunities to provide enhanced academic, nutrition and social experiences.”
Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch

More information concerning this project will be released after the university obtains State Building Commission approval.

UofM Executive Vice President for Business & Finance and Chief Financial Officer Raaj Kurapati said: "While these are challenging times, the University remains focused on ensuring that we are making thoughtful and appropriate investments in infrastructure that support our students, faculty, staff and our community...”

