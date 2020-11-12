U of M moves forward with multi-million dollar housing development on Park Ave. Campus

"This housing development will present an incredible opportunity for us to offer an even better every-day experience for our student-athletes... It is another game-changer for Memphis Athletics and will serve as a central piece of our long-term vision for the Park Avenue Campus. I am extremely thankful for the support of the Board of Trustees, President Rudd and all of our donors... All 19 of our sports will be positively impacted with this phenomenal development, especially for many of our programs which are located on the Park Avenue Campus. Not only will it provide convenient access to training and competition facilities, but it will also present opportunities to provide enhanced academic, nutrition and social experiences.”

Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch