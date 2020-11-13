Arkansas officer killed in the line of duty honored with candlelight vigil

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - At least 100 people, as well as law enforcement, showed up at the Helena-West Helena police department for a candlelight vigil to remember officer Travis Wallace who was shot and killed Thursday night while trying to arrest a suspect. It began with a sea of Blue.
It began with a prayer. Officers stood in line on one side while friends and family stood together holding candles.
“This hurts. I can’t describe the pain that my family are going through losing my brother. This is hard. He was doing what he loved,” the fallen officer’s sister Terica Wallace said.
Helena-West Helena Police Officer Travis Wallace was shot and killed Thursday night attempting to arrest a suspect at the Delta Inn Motel.
Latarius Howard was a suspect in a shooting Nov. 1.
Investigators say Howard shot at Wallace who returned fire. Then investigators say Howard got back in the vehicle driven by Bruce Hillie and they took off.
U.S. Marshals arrested the pair in Mississippi Friday morning.
“I loved him like a son, and right now, we are all grieving,” Uless Wallace, Travis' uncle, said.
Uless Wallace is Travis Wallace’s uncle and former West Helena police chief. His nephew worked under him for several years.
“His love was law enforcement and helping people,” Uless Wallace said.
Travis leaves behind two children, including a young son he had sole custody of.
Howard and Hollis are being held in Mississippi awaiting extradition to Arkansas. Howard is charged with capital murder.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.