Best Life: ADHD students and COVID-19

But the 19-year-old college freshman also has ADHD, a condition that makes focusing and paying attention more difficult. Many students, like Brian, are struggling to manage with their disorder during a pandemic. And about 70 percent of those with ADHD also deal with other conditions, such as depression, anxiety, learning difficulties, or oppositional defiant disorder. If your child’s schooling is remote with no set schedule, try letting them choose the best time to log in. But create a consistent routine that they can follow. It may help if the student makes visual checklists to help them see what their day looks like. Alternate schoolwork your child finds less appealing with more enjoyable activities. Also including movement breaks such as bike riding or jumping rope as exercise may help with ADHD symptoms. For Brian, it’s all about setting a schedule he can stick to.