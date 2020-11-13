Best Life: Sharing on social media, how much it too much?

Don’t share your future or current travel plans. You never know which of your followers are burglars and will break in when your home is empty. Instead, wait until after the trip is over. If you have kids, don’t post about where they go to school or what their extracurriculars are. It will give kidnappers time to come up with a plot to lure your children into their car. Be wary of sharing about your new expensive purchase. People may try to take advantage of you, knowing you have extra cash, or they may try to steal it!