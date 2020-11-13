Brief warm-up this weekend, but another drop in temps coming

WEEKEND: We will start off Saturday with sunshine, but cloud cover will increase in the afternoon as a cold front approaches the Mid-South. This front will also deliver rain, but not until Saturday night, especially after 9 pm. Rain will not be widespread, so everyone will not see rain. A few showers could linger into early Sunday morning, but rain will rapidly clear around sunrise. Clouds will gradually move out, so there will be more sun in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Saturday night. We will likely start the day in the upper 60s and then drop to the lower 60s in the afternoon as cooler air arrives behind the front.