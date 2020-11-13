Eta races off to sea from Carolinas after soaking Florida

Early Friday, the storm was centered about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina. It had top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving to the east-northeast at 21 mph (33 kph). The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Eta — which was now an extra-tropical low — was expected to pick up forward speed in the next day or so as it pulls away from the Southeast seaboard.