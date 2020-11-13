MPD: 1 dead after double shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a suspect after a double shooting was reported in Orange Mound.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Pendleton around 10:20 Thursday night.
MPD found on man shot and killed on the scene. Another victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition by private vehicle.
No suspect information has been given at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
