Penny Hardaway says Tigers will go to South Dakota Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the University of Memphis has not announced its full basketball schedule, men’s head coach Penny Hardaway said all that’s left is finalizing contracts.
Hardaway confirmed the Tigers still plan on playing in the Crossover Classic in South Dakota. Memphis was originally set to open the season there on November 25 against Ohio State, but the Buckeyes dropped out of the field due the South Dakota’s high positivity rate which would’ve forced them to quarantine 14 days after their return.
Instead, Memphis will take on Saint Mary’s of the West Coast Conference in Game One. “We feel like they replaced them with some pretty good teams,” said Penny. “It was kind of a blow to lose Duke, Ohio State and Dayton, but you get some good teams coming in. Saint Mary’s, Utah State, South Dakota State. It’s not the same tournament, but at the beginning of the season that’s a great tournament to start in.”
Hardaway said the Tigers are healthy. Big Man Isaiah Stokes, the Florida transfer from Lausanne, is the only one who hasn’t been at practice. Hardaway said he has personal things to address but expects to get him back this week.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.