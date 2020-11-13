U of M Women’s Basketball tips off November 29

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U of M Women’s Basketball team is also gearing up for their tipoff. Head coach Melissa McFerrin announced her team will open its season on Sunday, November 2 against Southern Illinois.
The game will be in the newly renovated Elma Roane Field House. The Tiger Women return four starters from last year, with hopes to make the post-season.
“We know that this league as always is going to come down to a tiebreaker,” McFerrin said. “I mean it’s going to be a tiebreaker from 4-8 or 8-12. Everything comes down to a tiebreaker. This year without UCONN it could come down to some crazy tiebreakers. Because of COVID-19 and unequal games and winning percentages. We thought we were ready last year. It didn’t turn out that way. But, that is what our team is focused on.”
Top-ranked UConn returned to the Big East after last season. McFerrin believes her squad this year has the most depth of any recent team.
