’Virtual’ Memphis madness has spark without fans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No Penny Hardaway emerging from a cloud of smoke, but Memphis Tigers fans are still getting a preview of the upcoming hoops season with virtual Memphis Madness.
The annual event was online Thursday night so fans can still get to know the Tiger men’s and women’s hoop squads at the Laurie Walton Family Basketball Center. Same competitions, Alex Lomax and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu winning the skills challenge.
Lester Quinones, not wearing his short shorts, but still draining threes. He’s the 3-point contest champ.
The trio of Boogie Ellis, Lanetta Williams, and Jessica Bogia take the shooting challenge crown. Plus, fans blessed with a dunk off between Sophmore Damion Baugh, last year’s champion. and newcomer Ahmad Rand. Baugh Showing imagination with a toss off the wall for a jam.
But, Rand, the juco transfer, with the running slam leaping ver the 6′5″ Quinones to take the title from Baugh. A fun night to get the season started. The men open in South Dakota against Saint Mary’s on November 25. The women on November 29 at the Fieldhouse vs. Southern Illinois.
