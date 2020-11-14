Increasing clouds, breezy & rain arrives tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be unseasonably warm today and clouds will increase out ahead of a cold front that will arrive tonight. There is a slight chance of a shower through this evening but better rain chances and possibly a few storms tonight and winds will pick up too. There could be a few isolated storms tonight that could be strong with the biggest threats, gusty wind, small hail and while the tornado threat is low it’s not zero. We will dry out by sunrise Sunday and the second half of the weekend will be dry and cooler.