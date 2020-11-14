Increasing clouds, breezy & rain arrives tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be unseasonably warm today and clouds will increase out ahead of a cold front that will arrive tonight. There is a slight chance of a shower through this evening but better rain chances and possibly a few storms tonight and winds will pick up too. There could be a few isolated storms tonight that could be strong with the biggest threats, gusty wind, small hail and while the tornado threat is low it’s not zero. We will dry out by sunrise Sunday and the second half of the weekend will be dry and cooler.
TODAY: Increasing clouds with a very slight chance of an evening shower & breezy. Wind: South 10 to 15 mph. High: Low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy & breezy with a period of rain after 10 pm. Wind: Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Low: Lower 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler & breezy. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: Low to mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Sunday night clear and chilly along with a light northwesterly wind and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Monday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
IN THE CARIBBEAN: Tropical Storm Iota formed Friday afternoon becoming the 30th named storm of the tropical season. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm moving west, strengthening to a Category 3 hurricane, and possibly making landfall along the northern coast of Nicaragua or southern Honduras Monday.
