A quick line of rain and wind overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A narrow line of showers and storms will move through between midnight and 4 AM. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind, mainly in eastern Arkansas and areas along the Mississippi River. The severe threat is low but not zero, so have a way to get warnings in those areas just in case.
SUNDAY: Clouds will clear around sunrise and full sun returns with highs in the low to mid 60s, then falling into the 50s toward sunset. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday night with a clear sky.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Sunshine and cooler weather sticks around early in the week with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday and Tuesday. It should remain sunny and dry through Friday with highs in the upper 60s by mid to late week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.