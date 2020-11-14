SCS combine draws hundreds of high school players to Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While other high schools were getting ready for playoff games Friday, Shelby County Schools football players, who weren’t allowed to play due to coronavirus, were lacing up for the very first time this season, at a combine.
It’s been a grueling fall for Shelby County football players. They have been watching every other school and district play a season, while they were only allowed to do minimal practicing and conditioning.
This weekend, they’re getting the opportunity to participate in an NFL-like combine. There’s the 40-yard dash, vertical test, shuttle drill, and more that will be filmed for a personalized video they can send to college coaches.
SCS and the AutoZone Liberty bowl paired up to put this on for the juniors and seniors of all area schools. For Southwind senior Gregory Turner, he’s hoping to take advantage of the opportunity.
“I just had a little football, it kept pushing me forward and say I need to work, I don’t need to be at the house.” Turner said. “I gotta go out and work and get it. For me, when I sit up at the house and watch all these guys playing football in my city, that motivated me, like ‘man, that could’ve been me.’ And I probably had a couple of family members who had played, like football experiences and had the chance to go big time, chances to go big, and it didn’t work for them, they got hurt or anything. And I feel like I want to be that person in the family to, like, gtt us up there.”
More combine work opens Saturday afternoon at the Liberty Bowl.
Organizers say they’re expecting around 350 athletes to come through.
They’re also inviting college coaches to come out and watch. There are 10 who have confirmed so far.
