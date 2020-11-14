SCS combine draws hundreds of high school players to Liberty Bowl

“I just had a little football, it kept pushing me forward and say I need to work, I don’t need to be at the house.” Turner said. “I gotta go out and work and get it. For me, when I sit up at the house and watch all these guys playing football in my city, that motivated me, like ‘man, that could’ve been me.’ And I probably had a couple of family members who had played, like football experiences and had the chance to go big time, chances to go big, and it didn’t work for them, they got hurt or anything. And I feel like I want to be that person in the family to, like, gtt us up there.”