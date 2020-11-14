Several health department facilities close due to COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department recently identified personnel who tested positive for coronavirus. They’re currently in isolation, and their contacts have been placed in quarantine.
All have been removed from the workplace until their periods of isolation and quarantine are complete.
The facilities impacted have been sanitized according to CDC guidelines.
Some services will be temporarily affected such as Sexual Health at the Packer Clinic located at 814 Jefferson and the Cawthon Clinic at 1000 Haynes Street.
The Parker Clinic will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Cawthon Clinic will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
In the meantime, patients have been scheduled at other SCHD clinics and referred to Federally Qualified Health Centers, which charges fees on a sliding scale based on the patient’s income.
For more information about Shelby County Health Department services, please visit: www.shelbytnhealth.com.
