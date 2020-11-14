Southaven Police investigate multiple drive-by shootings

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department responded to five shooting calls within a 2-hour period Friday.
The shootings being currently investigated are as follows:
- At 9:42 p.m., the police department received numerous reports of shots fired near the 5900 block of Airways Boulevard. Officers located two 9mm shell casings in the street.
- At 11:32 p.m., there were reports of gunfire on Northfield Drive. Responding officers found a Toyota Sequoia that had been struck by 4 rounds.
- At 11:32 p.m., police received more calls of shots fired on Northfield Drive. Officers found a residence on Northfield Drive and a gold Saturn had both been struck by gunfire. Police recovered ten 9mm shell casings in the roadway.
- At 11:34 p.m., reports of shots fired near the 7800 block of Highway 51 were made. The responding officers discovered a business and a freightliner truck had both been struck by bullets. Officers recovered nineteen 7.62 shell casings and fourteen 9mm shell casings on the scene.
- At 11:51 p.m., police received a report of shots fired in the area of Chesteridge Avenue. Officers discovered an apartment had been struck by gunfire.
SPD reported no injuries from any of these incidents.
Investigators are currently working to identify possible suspects. Witnesses described the vehicle involved as an older model Chevrolet Suburban and a black car with a sunroof.
If you have any information, please call SPD at 662-393-8652 or email the police at TIPS@southaven.org.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.