TDH: more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee coronavirus cases are continuing to spike as 4,662 new cases and 25 additional deaths have been identified as of Saturday.
That’s an increase of more than 1,000 cases within 24 hours. The TDH identified 3,733 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
There have now been 305,120 cases identified since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s death toll is now 3,877.
TDH also reports 1,868 people hospitalized and 268,368 recoveries. More than 4 million COVID-19 tests have been administered across Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department reports an addition of 354 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. In 24 hours, there were four more virus-related deaths, bringing the county’s total to 610.
SCHD reports 3,105 active cases in Shelby County and 7,904 people are currently quarantined.
The health department also reports 37,988 coronavirus recoveries across Shelby County.
