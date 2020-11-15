Bear trashes Alabama native’s SUV while on Gatlinburg honeymoon

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WBRC) - Sure, the chances of a bear encounter in Gatlinburg are pretty high, but a bear stuck in your Jeep for hours? Maybe not. And, on your honeymoon!
Blake and Katie Odgers, Blake is from Columbiana, just got married and are on their honeymoon in The Great Smoky Mountains. Now they have an incredible story to tell for the rest of their lives.
In an adventure like no other, Katie said a huge bear somehow got stuck in their Jeep for about eight hours overnight. Here’s where true bravery, and true love come in. Katie says husband Blake let the bear out of the Jeep!
The good news is the bride and groom are okay.
The Jeep’s interior and everything inside the SUV on the other hand was trashed. Head rests were ripped off, seat cushions were ripped apart, and the door lining is gone.
