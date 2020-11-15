Breakdown: Leonid Meteor Shower-why it could be worth looking up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -According to astronomers some of the best meteor showers produced by the the Leonids were best in the years of 1833, 1866, 1966, 1999, and 2001. These outbursts of meteor activity were great and active because the parent object, which is comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, was near perihelion or in other words closest approach to the sun. This won’t be the case this year or anytime soon but the Leonids are known for producing bright meteors with a high likelihood of persistent trains.
The yearly Leonid meteor shower is best viewed from midnight until dawn. In 2020, plus the moon will be in the new moon phase on November 15 with assures darkness in those rural locations that are not impacted by city lights. The Leonid shower will peak on November 16 & 17 and you may spot about 10 to 15 meteors per hour. The shower will remain active through November.
