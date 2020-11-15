Clear & cool tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our pattern will be dry for most of the week with temperatures close to average in the low 60s to start the week. Temperatures will gradually warm by the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Clear. Wind: NW- 5 mph. Low: Near 40.
MONDAY: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: Low to mid 60s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Wind: NW -5 mph. Low: Near 40.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild both days with highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
