Collierville Middle School transitioning to virtual learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beginning Monday, Collierville Middle School is transitioning to virtual learning until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The district cites an increase in COVID-19 cases -- five active cases so far -- and a large number of students and staff members in quarantine.
“The safety, security, and wellbeing of our school community is our top priority as we continue to respond to the virus,” reads a statement from the school.
In-person instruction will temporarily transition to virtual Nov. 16 through 20 and resume Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break.
In the meantime, the school will complete a deep cleaning throughout campus.
Collierville Middle School is the only campus in the district making the temporary transition. See the district’s plan below:
