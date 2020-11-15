1 dead, 1 hospitalized after early morning shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Raleigh.
Police responded to the scene on Coleman near Raleigh LaGrange Road around 2 a.m.
Investigators found two victims, a male and female. Police say the male died at the scene but the female went to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say the victims were pulling out of a parking lot when someone in a black Ford Mustang began shooting at the victims.
No other suspect information has been released. Police have not identified the victims.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.