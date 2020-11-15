Drunk driver crashes into Main Street trolley cart station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into a trolley cart station on Main Street Saturday night after an earlier accident near Danny Thomas and Poplar Avenue.
According to a police affidavit, a detective spotted a white 2006 GMC Sierra driving northbound over the trolley tracks on South Main at Peabody Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday.
The detective tried multiple times to get the truck to turn off Main Street, which is closed to vehicular traffic, but the truck continued, running a stoplight and nearly rear-ending a trolley cart, according to police.
The affidavit says the detective saw the truck hit a trolley cart station and the driver, 23-year-old Spencer Graves, tried to leave the scene.
Police took the Bethel Springs man into custody and determined he’d fled the scene of the earlier crash.
Graves is charged with DUI, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic signal, disobeying police officers, driving without a license or insurance and leaving the scene of an injury accident.
