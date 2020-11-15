Memphis woman charged with boyfriend’s stabbing death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
According to police affidavit, officers responded to a house near Third and Fairway Nov. 10 where they found Cornellius Goodlow face down in the living room floor with an apparent stab wound to the chest and shoulder. He later died at the hospital and his death was ruled a homicide.
Police say Goodlow’s mother said he’d been with his girlfriend, 48-year-old Tarlease Mitchell, all day.
According to the affidavit, police spoke with Mitchell who said she’d turn herself in but never did. She was taken into custody Nov. 14.
Police say she told investigators Goodlow picked up a steak knife and threatened her, but she pushed him and he lost control of the knife. She says she grabbed the knife and stabbed him.
Mitchell is charged with second-degree murder.
