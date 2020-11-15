Mostly sunny & breezy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was windy this morning and a brief line of rain and storms moved through all before sunrise. Some wind gusts of over 40 mph were recorded in Memphis this morning along the front. A Wind Advisory is active until 10 AM for Dyer, Crockett and McNairy Counties in west Tennessee. Sunshine will be in abundance today but it will be breezy through this afternoon and temperatures will be cooler and more seasonable.