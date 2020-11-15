Mostly sunny & breezy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was windy this morning and a brief line of rain and storms moved through all before sunrise. Some wind gusts of over 40 mph were recorded in Memphis this morning along the front. A Wind Advisory is active until 10 AM for Dyer, Crockett and McNairy Counties in west Tennessee. Sunshine will be in abundance today but it will be breezy through this afternoon and temperatures will be cooler and more seasonable.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler & breezy. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: Low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear. Wind: NW- 5 mph. Low: Near 40.
MONDAY: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: Low to mid 60s.
THIS WEEK: Monday night clear along with lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild both days with highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
