Best Life: How to boost your credit score

Payment history and credit utilization, or the ratio of credit being used compared to total credit available, are the two biggest factors in determining your credit score. Try to keep credit utilization under 30 percent. The next factors that affect your credit score are the length of credit history, new credit inquiries, and diversifying your credit with a mix of credit cards and loans can boost your credit. Too much new credit at one time can affect your credit score negatively by adding hard inquiries to your credit report. Each new inquiry can drop your credit score by 15 points.