‘Congress 101’ underway for class of incoming U.S. representatives, senators

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The incoming class of freshmen lawmakers start their congressional crash course Thursday.
Orientation will help the incoming freshmen for the 117th Congress understand the basics of operating their office and prepare them for what to expect day-to-day. The first round of the new member orientation will run through Nov. 21, and a second will follow after Thanksgiving.
The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with the new members as they arrive in D.C. and throughout the orientation process.
Senator-elect Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, is stepping in to replace longtime Tennessee public servant Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, who did not seek reelection.
Hagerty says he is entering his freshman term with an eye on the economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple American business.
