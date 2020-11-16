Cool, dry pattern in place for the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a light west wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light east wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with high in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be near 70 with lows near 50.
