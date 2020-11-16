Cool and dry stretch of weather this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cold front moved through on Sunday, much cooler air continues to funnel into the Mid-South. Temperatures are only in the 30s this morning and you may have frost on your windshield. With abundant sunshine, high temperatures will reach the mid 60s today. It will also be clear tonight with overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 65 degrees.
TONIGHT: Clear. Wind: N 5 mph. Low: 41 degrees.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and sunny, so you should plan any outdoor activities that day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s over the weekend. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance for a few showers as a cold front moves through the area.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.