Family files wrongful death suit after FedEx Hub worker dies on the job

Attorneys for his family, Alex Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, and Jeffrey S. Rosenblum of Rosenblum & Reisman, P.C., filed a wrongful death lawsuit last week against FedEx Corporation and Satco, Inc, the company that makes the container. The suit says the container is “unreasonably dangerous and defective in its design and the way its manufactured” and that Satco failed to warn customers.