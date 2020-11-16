Memphis police identify cyclist involved in deadly weekend accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified one of the two cyclists involved in a deadly accident last weekend near Shelby Farms.
The crash happened on Walnut Grove Road and Farm Road Saturday leaving Arnold Castro dead and the second cyclist in critical condition.
Memphis Police Department says two drivers collided at the intersection causing one of them to spin out of control hitting a utility pole where Castro and the second cyclist were standing.
The two drivers involved in the accident reportedly stayed on the scene.
It is unclear if the second cyclist has been released from the hospital at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
