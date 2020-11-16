Memphis police officer charged with rape, relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is relieved of duty after being accused of sexual assault.
Al Bond, 28, is charged with rape. He was arrested Nov. 2 after an investigation by MPD’s Sex Crimes Bureau and the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.
A day earlier, police say a 24-year-old woman walked into a police station and made a complaint against Bond. The alleged incident occurred at a party near Jackson Avenue and McLean Boulevard.
Police say Bond was off-duty at the time of the incident.
His attorney, Blake Ballin, says his client is innocent and witnesses saw the two flirting and holding hands. Ballin says the accuser showed up at Bond’s home at 2 in the morning and left with no complaints.
According to MPD, Bond joined the department August 2017.
