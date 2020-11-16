Mid-South patient receives recently approved COVID-19 drug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department officials said a very high 24 hour COVID-19 case total Monday is because of a backlog of data at the state health department. That new case count total was 686. Doctors said amid a surging pandemic, there is some good news about treatment.
The Mid-South is trying to stay on top of the latest COVID-19 treatments. In fact, it took doctors at Baptist Memorial less than a week to start administering Bamlanivimab after it was given emergency approval to treat COVID-19 by the FDA.
“The reality is almost nowhere else in the country has been able to give this,” said Baptist Memorial Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld. “We’re certainly the first in the Mid-South to be able to give this.”
Monday morning COVID-19 patient Andy Shepherd was able to receive the hospital’s first dose of the drug.
“I’ve really had a rough couple of days,” he said.
He received it intravenously at an outpatient facility. Then he was able to go home two hours later.
“The thing is it’s been through clinical trials, it’s proof that it works,” Shepherd said. “This is something similar to what President Trump got several weeks back when he had it.”
Threlkeld said Bamlanivimab is for patients having moderate symptoms, but are at risk of becoming more severe like the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Threlkeld said there has been a lot of good news lately about COVID-19 treatments including another vaccine proving successful in trials. This one is from Moderna.
“This kind of ray of hope is what we need,” Threlkeld said. “The two vaccines that have given their data have been astoundingly good.”
He said we’re nowhere near to being out of the woods. Tennessee reported its single highest day of COVID-19 cases Monday at nearly 8,000.
Threlkeld said the holidays will direct which way this pandemic goes.
“It’s a chance for many people over several generations to get together from different parts of the country to kind of mix and mingle all over our land, and that’s a tremendous danger,” said Threlkeld.
