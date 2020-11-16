Molina Healthcare distributing free Walmart gift cards in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Molina Healthcare of Mississippi is set to distribute hundreds of Walmart gift cards Tuesday morning to help families complete their holiday meals.
Starting at 11 a.m. Molina will be offering 500 $10 gift cards which can be used for buying turkey, ham, chicken and even fresh produce. Each family will receive one card.
The offer is open to all Medicaid members as well as those who use Molina.
Molina members who attend will also be entered in a raffle for the chance to win an additional $25 gift card.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
The event will be held at Heartland Hands, Inc. 385 Stateline Road in Southaven from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
