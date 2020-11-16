More Mid-South schools switch learning methods due to rise in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lafayette, Oxford and Marshall County School Districts announced they are going all virtual until Nov. 30 and now more schools have announced changes.
Collierville Middle School students switched to remote learning starting Monday.
The district says there are five positive cases in the school and believe the spreading is happening outside of school.
“For extra precautions due to the COVID-19 numbers at the Collierville Middle School, and also the quarantine,” said Mario Houge, PIO, Collierville Schools.
Forest City School District in Arkansas announced the entire district will transition to virtual classes also starting Monday.
The district says the switch is out of an abundance of caution.
“This was a decision that was based on numbers that we had seen increasing overall. We’d seen increases on several campuses and this was not just with students it was also with staff,” said Kendall Owens, Public Relations Director for the Forest City School District.
Lafayette, Oxford, Marshall along with Collierville and Forest City say they will return to in-person learning on Nov. 30 and will monitor cases after the Thanksgiving break.
“If we think it’s going to be a situation that is not the safest for our children then we will continue remote learning, but right now that’s our plan to come back on the 30th,” said Roy Lawson, Superintendent of Education for Marshall County School District.
Shelby County Schools says as of now they are moving forward with giving parents the option of sending their children back into the classroom, but reiterate things can change.
“It is a proposal for our reopening plans, simply a proposal for January -- a phase-in approach to go back into the school buildings but we continue to follow the science we continue to,” said Jerica Phillips with Shelby County Schools.
SCS says 65% of students want to remain virtual learning with 24% saying they’d like to do in-person and 11% have not responded.
Teachers were also given the option the district says that data is not yet available.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.