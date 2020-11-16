Multiple schools in the Mid-South going virtual after COVID-19 outbreaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mid-South schools are switching to virtual learning after coronavirus outbreaks. At least one school district in Arkansas, one school in Shelby County, and schools in three districts in Mississippi are all going virtual starting Monday.
Forrest City School District is transitioning to virtual classes for the week of Monday, November 16 to Friday, November 20. However, ABC Preschool and Central Elementary Pre-K will remain open. All staff members are required on-site this week. Students will resume in-person learning on Monday, November 30.
Collierville Middle Schools is transitioning to remote learning on Monday until November 30. The district has five active cases and a large number of students in quarantine.
In Mississippi, Oxford Middle School transitioned to virtual learning last week. Students will return to campus on November 30. Lafayette Middle and High Schools are also going all virtual on Monday.
With major holidays around the corner, superintendent Adam Pugh said the school board will meet to discuss plans going further.
Lastly, Marshall County Schools announced all their schools will switch to remote learning starting Monday, with students returning on November 30. Marshall County is also one of 15 counties included in Mississippi governor Tate Reeves' executive order that includes a mask mandate.
