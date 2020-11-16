81 new COVID-19 cases among students in DeSoto Co., more than 700 in quarantine

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County School district identified 81 new coronaviruses cases among students. As a result of the cases, 755 students are in quarantine.
According to the news release, 38 new COVID-19 cases have been identified among staff members.
The chart shows Hernando High School with the highest number of COVID-19 cases among students. Southaven Middle School has the highest in quarantine with 150 students in isolation.
DeSoto County Schools added that it’s possible to have quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. These cases happened because of close contact with an employee.
Several more notes were added to the release:
- Because private schools are included in DeSoto County information provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the information above could be slightly different than data in the Mississippi State Department of Health reports.
- These numbers do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations that are not school-related.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, 8,857 COVID-19 cases have been identified across DeSoto County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.