Ole Miss vs Texas A&M postponed due to COVID outbreak

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss' football game against Texas A&M will not take place this weekend.
The game, originally scheduled for November 21, is postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Texas A&M football team.
This weekend, Ole Miss was one of six SEC teams to actually play their scheduled games, with the remaining games called off because of COVID-19.
Texas A&M was one of the teams that did not play because of the restrictions.
The game is currently on tap to be rescheduled to December 19 because Texas A&M already has a make-up game scheduled for December 12.
Ole Miss currently stands at 3-4 with three games left on the schedule.
